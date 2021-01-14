Escambia County Man Gets 15 Years On 12 Child Porn Charges

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Shawn Eric Caron, 45, entered a plea to 12 counts of possession of certain images of child pornography. Circuit Judge Jan Shackelford then handed down the sentence.

The charges stemmedf from a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation. On June 15, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Caron’s residence and found child pornography images on his devices, including a cell phone, that depicted male and female children under the age of 10.