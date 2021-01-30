Escambia Commissioner Chair Bender Joins Escambia Fire Rescue For Training Exercise

Escambia County Commission chairman and District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender participated in firefighter training with Escambia County Fire Rescue Friday to better understand requirements.

“It’s important for people to experience what we do in our profession,” said ECFR Capt. Craig Ammons. “We can sit in a meeting and tell you what we do and what is required, but I think the person has a better understanding of what’s involved if they can experience it themselves. We truly appreciate Commissioner Bender for coming out.”

The training exercise consisted of three evolutions; search and rescue, forced entry and fire hose handling.

Ammons stressed the importance of operational and practical training as a critical element of the service and capability that ECFR provides to the community. ECFR made a lifesaving effort at a residential structure fire in the 2500 block of Y Street on Thursday.

“Firefighting skills are improved through repetition,” he said. “The more that our personnel can do these tasks over and over, it becomes second nature for them. And that’s what we want them to do. We want them to be able to respond to emergencies instinctively.”

“I enjoyed this great opportunity to get a hands-on look into what our hardworking Escambia County Fire Rescue team does for our community every day,” said Bender.

The training took place at a building slated to be demolished to make way for the new Baptist Hospital near I-10 and Brent Lane.