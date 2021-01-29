Deputies Respond To Report Of Student With Gun At Ransom Middle; Nothing Found

January 29, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ransom Middle School this afternoon after receiving a report of a student possibly armed with a firearm.

Numerous deputies responded and cleared the building, ECSO Cmdr. Andrew Hobbs said about 12:25 p.m. He said no weapon was found.

“It was determined not to be good information,” Hobbs said.

Ransom Middle was on lockdown during the incident. Nearby Kingsfield Elementary School was also placed on a precautionary lockdown.

File photo.

