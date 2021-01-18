County Seeking Applications for Affordable Housing Advisory Committee

The Escambia County Commission is seeking one representative to the Escambia-Pensacola Affordable Housing Advisory Committee to fill a member’s unexpired term through September 30, 2021.

The committee was established for the purpose of reviewing affordable housing incentives available within the county and to make recommendations concerning those incentives to the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners and Pensacola City Council.

The board is seeking to fill ONE slot from one of the following specializations:

One citizen who is a representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building in connection with affordable housing;

One citizen who is a representative of a not for profit provider of affordable housing;

One citizen who is actively engaged as a real estate professional in connection with affordable housing; OR

One citizen who represents essential services personnel, as defined in the local housing assistance plan

The committee meets quarterly with more frequent meetings while reviewing the Local Housing Assistance Plan and affordable housing incentives. Positions will be recommended to the board for approval in February.

Citizens interested in serving should complete an application available online here, or request a form via email at NED@myescambia.com. Completed applications should be forwarded to Neighborhood Enterprise Division/AHAC, 221 Palafox Place, Suite 200, Pensacola, FL,32502. All applications must be received no later than Januar 22 for consideration.