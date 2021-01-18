Community Health Announces New COVID-19 Testing Schedule
January 18, 2021
Community Health Northwest Florida is changing their COVID-19 mobile testing schedule effective Tuesday.
Testing will be available as follows:
Cantonment Pediatrics – PCR (molecular) Send Off and Rapid Testing.
- Weekdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., drive thru.
- No prescreen required for send-off test.
- Prescreening and an appointment is required for rapid test. Contact the Ascension Sacred Heart call center at (850) 746-2684.
Brownsville Community Center – Rapid Testing Only
- Weekdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., drive thru.
- Contact the Ascension Sacred Heart call center at (850) 746-2684.
Community Health, 2315 West Jackson Street – PCR (molecular) Send Off Testing Only
- Weekdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive thru.
- No prescreening or appointment required.
For more information, call Community Health Northwest Florida at (850) 436-4630.
