Community Health Announces New COVID-19 Testing Schedule

January 18, 2021

Community Health Northwest Florida is changing their COVID-19 mobile testing schedule effective Tuesday.

Testing will be available as follows:

Cantonment Pediatrics – PCR (molecular) Send Off and Rapid Testing.

  • Weekdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., drive thru.
  • No prescreen required for send-off test.
  • Prescreening and an appointment is required for rapid test. Contact the Ascension Sacred Heart call center at (850) 746-2684.

Brownsville Community Center – Rapid Testing Only

  • Weekdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., drive thru.
  • Contact the Ascension Sacred Heart call center at (850) 746-2684.

Community Health, 2315 West Jackson Street – PCR (molecular) Send Off Testing Only

  • Weekdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive thru.
  • No prescreening or appointment required.

For more information, call Community Health Northwest Florida at (850) 436-4630.

