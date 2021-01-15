Century CVS Robbed Thursday Night; Suspect Demanded OxyContin

The CVS Pharmacy in Century was robbed Thursday night.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect demanded that OxyContin be placed in a bag before he ran from the store on North Century Boulevard. A K-9 was used to search for the suspect, but he was not located.

The suspect was described only as a white male about 18-20 years old. The ECSO said he did not display a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictured: The CVS Pharmacy in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photo.