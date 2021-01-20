Alabama Murder Suspect Arrested In Escambia County

January 20, 2021

A Montgomery murder suspect was captured in Escambia County on Tuesday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year old Pierre Tremore Woods on Tuesday. He taken into custody by ECSO Deputy Eric Peck without incident in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

Woods is accused of the November 5 murder of 27-year old Joshua Thompson. Thompson was found shot to death near the River Bridge on Highway 31 between Montgomery and Prattville. Alabama authorities said Thompson was killed elsewhere before his body was dumped at the bridge.

Woods remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning awaiting extradition back to Alabama to face the murder charge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 