ECSO K-9 Sadie Visits Molino Cub Scout Pack

January 31, 2021

Escambia County Sherif’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter, K-9 Sadie and Deputy Matthews recently visited Molino Cub Scout Pack 430 Tuesday evening at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
The visit allowed members of the pack to work towards their Hometown Heroes requirements, Safe and Smart belt loop and Building a Better World pin. K-9 Sadie also helped the pack earn their Critter Care requirements.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 