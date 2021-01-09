ECSO K-9 Sadie Visits Molino Cub Scout Pack

Escambia County Sherif’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter, K-9 Sadie and Deputy Matthews recently visited Molino Cub Scout Pack 430 Tuesday evening at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

The visit allowed members of the pack to work towards their Hometown Heroes requirements, Safe and Smart belt loop and Building a Better World pin. K-9 Sadie also helped the pack earn their Critter Care requirements.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.