500 COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available Thursday In Molino. Here’s How To Register.

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart plans to hold another COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday at the Molino Community Center.

The vaccination team from Ascension Sacred Heart will vaccinate approximately 500 people aged 65 and older.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and walk-up visitors will not be accepted. Vaccinations must be scheduled online by visiting www.getsacredheartcare.com. Appointments were available at the time of publication.

The State of Florida has not received nearly enough vaccine to provide the shots to the 4.5 million residents of the state who are 65 and older. Ascension Sacred Heart has stepped up to support the community, the state, and the Florida Department of Health in distributing vaccines as it becomes available.

Ascension Medical Group has vaccinated more than 8,000 seniors in Northwest Florida. Scheduled appointments have filled very quickly in clinics held so far due to the strong demand for the new vaccines. Additional vaccination clinics will be scheduled by Ascension Medical Group and the Department of Health as more is supplied to the state.