AAA: 2020 Florida Gas Prices Were The Lowest In 16 Years

Florida gas prices are off to their lowest start to a new year since 2019. The state average is currently $2.19 per gallon. Last year began with drivers paying nearly $2.50 per gallon. In 2019, drivers started the year paying around $2.16.

The lowest price in North Escambia Sunday night was $2.15 at a station of Muscogee Road, while a low of $2.05 could be found at two Pensacola warehouse clubs.

“Florida drivers saw big swings at the pump last year, primarily because the pandemic caused lower fuel demand both nationwide and around the globe,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Florida’s highest daily average price in 2020 was $2.56 per gallon. That was 24 cents per gallon less than the highest price in 2019.

Florida’s lowest daily average price in 2020 was $2.176 per gallon. That was 36 cents per gallon less than the lowest price in 2019.

Gas prices for the entire year of 2020 averaged $2.11 per gallon. That’s the lowest annual average price in 16 years. The annual average price in recent years was $2.49 in 2019, $2.65 in 2018, and $2.37 in 2017.

“Although the fuel market remains optimistic about the long term recovery of fuel demand, thanks to the coronavirus vaccine; the shot term future of prices at the pump will likely continue to be hampered by reports of rising cases of Covid-19,” Jenkins continued.

Florida gas prices have hovered around $2.20 per gallon for the past 20 days. Crude oil prices have held steady during that same period. The state average price for gasoline is 4 cents more than a month ago, yet 31 cents less than this time last year.