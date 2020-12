Woman On Moped Struck By Vehicle In Cantonment

A woman on a moped was struck by a vehicle in Cantonment.

The woman was riding her moped on Lakeview Avenue when she reportedly collided with a vehicle that was turning into a driveway about 4:40 p.m. Thursday. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.