Two Motorcyclists Killed In Escambia County Crash
December 29, 2020
Two motorcyclists were killed Monday night in Escambia County.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 29-year old local woman was traveling west on Highway 98 in a SUV and turned left onto Fairfield Drive.
Two approaching motorcycles crashed into the SUV. The motorcycle riders — an 18-year old male from Cantonment and a 30-year old male from Pensacola — were both pronounced deceased at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Multiple witnesses told the FHP that the motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed above the posted speed limit.
Any charges are pending the outcome of a FHP traffic homicide investigation. The FHP no longer releases the names of crash victims.
Comments
2 Responses to “Two Motorcyclists Killed In Escambia County Crash”
Every car does not do the speed limit, every motorcycle does not do the speed limit. Some time we do, even though our bikes sound like we are going much faster. Today I saw a Diesel truck weave in and out of traffic like it was a sports car. Two young men lost their lives today. Fault does not matter. We lost 2 of our fellow riders, and it didn’t need to happen. But it did… thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of these two young men gone too soon.
People on motorcycles need to pay attention to the speed limit and not act like they are the only ones on the road and weave in and out of traffic and expect people to always watch out for them!!! This is a sad situation that did not have to happen prayers for all involved