Two Motorcyclists Killed In Escambia County Crash

Two motorcyclists were killed Monday night in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 29-year old local woman was traveling west on Highway 98 in a SUV and turned left onto Fairfield Drive.

Two approaching motorcycles crashed into the SUV. The motorcycle riders — an 18-year old male from Cantonment and a 30-year old male from Pensacola — were both pronounced deceased at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple witnesses told the FHP that the motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed above the posted speed limit.

Any charges are pending the outcome of a FHP traffic homicide investigation. The FHP no longer releases the names of crash victims.