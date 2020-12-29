Two Motorcyclists Killed In Escambia County Crash

December 29, 2020

Two motorcyclists were killed Monday night in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 29-year old local woman was traveling west on Highway 98 in a SUV and turned left onto Fairfield Drive.

Two approaching motorcycles crashed into the SUV. The motorcycle riders — an 18-year old male from Cantonment and a 30-year old male from Pensacola — were both pronounced deceased at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple witnesses told the FHP that the motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed above the posted speed limit.

Any charges are pending the outcome of a FHP traffic homicide investigation. The FHP no longer releases the names of crash victims.

Comments

2 Responses to “Two Motorcyclists Killed In Escambia County Crash”

  1. Meaness on December 29th, 2020 1:52 am

    Every car does not do the speed limit, every motorcycle does not do the speed limit. Some time we do, even though our bikes sound like we are going much faster. Today I saw a Diesel truck weave in and out of traffic like it was a sports car. Two young men lost their lives today. Fault does not matter. We lost 2 of our fellow riders, and it didn’t need to happen. But it did… thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of these two young men gone too soon.

  2. Vicky on December 29th, 2020 1:27 am

    People on motorcycles need to pay attention to the speed limit and not act like they are the only ones on the road and weave in and out of traffic and expect people to always watch out for them!!! This is a sad situation that did not have to happen prayers for all involved





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 