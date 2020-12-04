Three More Deaths, 170 New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19 deaths and 170 new positive cases Thurday in Escambia County.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 17,177 (+170)

Non-Florida residents: 1,859

Total deaths: 310 (+3)

Long-term care facility deaths : 144 (+2)

Current hospitalizations: 109 (+2)

Number of tests last day: 1,436

Percent positive last day: 9.7%

Percent positive last week: 9.0%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 12,585 (+116)

Cantonment: 1,342 (+18)

Century: 963 (+6)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 205 (+2)

McDavid: 106 (+5)

Bellview: 28

Walnut Hill: 22 (+2)

Perdido Key: 14

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 7,769 (+109)

Non-Florida residents: 99

Total deaths: 103

Long-term care facility deaths: 23

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 444*

Number of tests last day: 505

Percent positive last day: 18.2%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 4,080 (+10)

Gulf Breeze: 1,332 (+26)

Navarre: 1,330 (+29)

Pace: 633 (+6)

Jay: 202 (+3)

Bagdad: 19

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,029,030

Florida residents: 1,012,456

Deaths: 18,874

Hospitalizations: 55,820*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.