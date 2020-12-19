Tate High Vegetable Evaluation Team Places At State Contest

The Tate High School Vegetable Evaluation Team placed 20 out of 58 teams at the state contest.

Team members include athan O’Neal, Maliya Porter, Piper Pfeuffer-Ferguson and Jiana Dortch.

The Vegetable Evaluation CDE is designed to test skills and knowledge of students in the area of vegetable production and management. Event Highlights include evaluating classes of vegetables, identifying kinds and varieties of vegetables, insects, diseases, weeds, and seeds.

The team coach is Kristi Wise.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.