Take The Escambia County Broadband Survey About Your Internet Speed

December 12, 2020

Are you satisfied with your broadband internet service?

Escambia County is performing a a broadband feasibility study. As a part of this effort, the county is asking residents and business owners to participate in a survey that will help collect information about broadband internet access availability.

It’s part of the way Escambia County is working  to find creative ways to meet the community’s broadband internet needs.

A speed test will be performed during the survey. For that reason, the survey needs to be completed while connected to the home or business network associated with your response. Do not take this survey on a cellular phone.

The survey can be accessed by clicking or tapping here.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 