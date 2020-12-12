Take The Escambia County Broadband Survey About Your Internet Speed

Are you satisfied with your broadband internet service?

Escambia County is performing a a broadband feasibility study. As a part of this effort, the county is asking residents and business owners to participate in a survey that will help collect information about broadband internet access availability.

It’s part of the way Escambia County is working to find creative ways to meet the community’s broadband internet needs.

A speed test will be performed during the survey. For that reason, the survey needs to be completed while connected to the home or business network associated with your response. Do not take this survey on a cellular phone.

The survey can be accessed by clicking or tapping here.