Sunny And Near 50 For Saturday, Low Around The Freezing Mark

December 26, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50.  Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 52.

