Sheriff-Elect Simmons Names Retiring PPD Chief Tommi Lyter As ECSO Chief Deputy

Sheriff-elect Chip Simmons has named retiring Pensacola Police Chief Tommi Lyter chief deputy at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Lyter announced his retirement Wednesday from the Pensacola Police Department. He has more than 30-years of law enforcement experience, a master’s degree in public administration and is a graduate from the FBI Academy. During his time at the Pensacola Police Department he served on the K9 team, SWAT team, street crimes and investigation units, he was a field training officer, and a member of the dive team. In 2015, Lyter served as the assistant Pensacola police chief. In May of 2017, he was appointed chief of police by then Pensacola mayor Ashton Hayward.

“Sheriff-Elect Chip Simmons has been my mentor throughout my entire law enforcement career, so this opportunity was one I couldn’t pass up. I understand Sheriff-Elect Simmons’ vision and I look forward to assisting him in bringing community engagement on a larger scale and addressing violent crimes in our community. I have worked alongside the men and women who serve at the ECSO for more than 30 years and I have the upmost respect for them. I can’t wait to be a part of the team,” Lyter said.

“We continue to look for ways to improve our service to the citizens of Escambia County. When you have an opportunity to bring in someone of Lyter’s ability and experience, you take it. I have worked with Lyter for many years. He and I share a commitment to the highest levels of enforcement and engagement,” said Simmons, who was serving in the chief deputy position at the time of his election in November.

Lyter will take over the roll of chief deputy on January 5.

Lyter’s last day with the Pensacola Police Department will be December 27, at which time Deputy Chief Kevin Christman will be named the interim Chief of Police.