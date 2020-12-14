Second Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide In June Drive-by Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested for attempted homicide in connection with an Ensley shooting in June.

Kei’yhaun DyWane Irby, 20, is now charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a residential area, firing a weapon into a vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and using a weapon in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The shooting incident ended on Untreiner Avenue about 6:55 p.m. on June 16. It started on Aaron Drive when gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles. The vehicles chased each other, with one flipping over on Untreiner Avenue. One person was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the overturned vehicle and was transported to a local hospital.

The second suspect, 20-year old Kerrick Van Teamer, 20, was charged in June with attempted homicide, firing a weapon into a vehicle, firing a weapon in public, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.