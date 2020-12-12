Pensacola Council Keeps Mask Mandate In Place Until Next Year

The City of Pensacola’s mask mandate will remain in place a couple of months into 2021.

The city council unanimously approved approved extending the mask ordinance and state of emergency through the end of February.

The current mandate, approved by the city council in late June, requires face coverings by employees and patrons in Pensacola businesses. The ordinance applies only within the city limits of Pensacola, not in unincorporated Escambia County.

The ordinance includes exceptions that include young children, medical conditions and persons that are eating and drinking.

Pensacola can’t enforce the mask ordinance. An executive order issued in September by Gov. Ron DeSantis banning mask mandate enforcement by local governments.