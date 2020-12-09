Pensacola Blue Wahoos Invited To Become Miami Marlins Double-A Affiliate

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos received a formal invitation from Major League Baseball to become the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins on Wednesday morning.

“We are very excited to be invited to partner with the Miami Marlins,” Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer said. “The Marlins franchise, fresh off a trip to the playoffs in 2020, boasts one of the top five Minor League farm systems in baseball. We look forward to completing the process to officially become an affiliate of the Marlins and to put an extremely talented, winning team in front of our fans at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Off the field, the Marlins share our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and bettering the community, and we look forward to being great partners to them both at the ballpark and away from it.”

When the license applications processes are completed, the Marlins will have their two highest-level affiliates located within the state of Florida, with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp making the jump from Double-A to Triple-A.

“We are excited to invite Pensacola to be the Miami Marlins’ Double-A affiliate,” Gary Denbo, the Vice President of Player Development for the Marlins said. “Pensacola is widely recognized as one of the top franchises in minor league baseball and we are pleased that our outstanding young players and Player Development staff will have the opportunity to continue their ascension to the Major Leagues in front of the great fans at beautiful Blue Wahoos Stadium.”

The invitation to join the Marlins farm system continues an exciting fall for the Blue Wahoos franchise. The team was recently awarded Baseball America’s Bob Freitas Award, given to the organization of the year at each level of the Minor Leagues, completing an impressive and historic triple crown of major awards for the team in 2020. Earlier in the year, the team was the recipient of the Ballpark Digest Best Double-A Ballpark award and Minor League Baseball’s Best Overall Golden Bobblehead, making the Blue Wahoos the first team in history to receive each of the three most prestigious awards available to Minor League teams in a single year.

The Marlins will become the third affiliate for the Blue Wahoos franchise. The team was previously a member of the Cincinnati Reds organization (2012-2018) and the Minnesota Twins (2019-2020).

“Our entire organization would like to pass along our gratitude to the Minnesota Twins for their partnership with the Blue Wahoos over the past two years,” Studer said. “On the field, they provided a playoff-caliber team for us. Off the field, they were excellent business and community partners, recently making a generous donation to hurricane relief efforts in our city. We wish the Twins nothing but the best.”

In a subsequent announcement, the Beloit Snappers were invited to become the Advanced-A affiliate of the Marlins. The Snappers, located in Wisconsin, are also managed by the Studers.