Old Chemstrand Road Area Boil Water Notice Has Been Lifted

Gonzales Utilities has rescinded a boil water notice that was issued Monday following a water main break on Old Chemstrand Road.

The utility said bacteriological sampling showed that the water is safe to drink.

The notice was in effect for residents on 2nd through 7th Avenues and 1415 to 1693 Old Chemstrand Road.

The water main break had closed Old Chemstrand Road on Monday, leading to detours.