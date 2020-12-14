Old Chemstrand Closed Near Pauline Street Due To Water Main Break

A portion of Old Chemstrand Road near is closed near Gonzalez Baptist Church due to a water main break Monday afternoon.

Old Chemstrand is closed between Pauline Street (near the railroad tracks) and 2nd Avenue (near the post office).

Motorist are being detoured on Pauline Street, 2nd Avenue and Bradley Boulevard. The detour is expected to remain in place for at least two days while Gonzalez Utilities works to repair the water main break.