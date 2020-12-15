Monday Night Fire Was A Very Close Call For Flomaton Coffee House

A fire Monday night was a very close call for the American Coffee House on Highway 31 in Flomaton.

A trailer parked in the parking lot of the business was destroyed by fire, just a few feet away from the front porch of the business.

Fire departments including Flomaton and the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue were able to keep the blaze from causing any significant damage to the coffee house.

The trailer reprtedly contained household items. There was no word on the cause of the fire about 8 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

Pictured top: Fire destroyed this trailer just feet from the American Coffee House in Flomaton Monday night. Photo by John Fowler for NorthEscambia.com. Pictured below: Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.