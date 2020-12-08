Molino Man Charged With Neglect Of Elderly Woman After DUI, Hit And Run Arrest

A Molino mas has been charged with neglecting an elderly woman in his care after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Nathan Dwight Pettis, 49, was charged with neglect of an elderly disabled adult, hit-and-run and DUI.

On December 5, Pettis was involved in a hit and run crash on I-10 at Highway 29, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. His truck entered another land and collided with another vehicle before driving away. FHP troopers were able to stop his truck a front time later, and found Pettis smelled of alcohol, hand slurred speech and could not keep his balance. Pettis was jailed about 7 p.m. Saturday for DUI.

A family member heard that Pettis had been arrested and went to check on the elderly woman. Pettis is her sole caregiver, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and he did not alert anyone at the jail to check on the woman because he was in jail.

Sunday, the woman was transported to a local hospital by Escambia County EMS. She was found alone and sick at her Pettis’ home. She was in a recliner and had soiled herself, and she was unable to reach her walker. She had not had food or water for about 24 hours, according to the arrest report.

The responding deputy wrote that the victim “talked softly and was still confused about what was happening to her”.

Pettis remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $9,750