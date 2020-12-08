Molino Man Charged With Neglect Of Elderly Woman After DUI, Hit And Run Arrest

December 8, 2020

A Molino mas has been charged with neglecting an elderly woman in his care after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Nathan Dwight Pettis, 49, was charged with neglect of an elderly disabled adult,  hit-and-run and DUI.

On December 5, Pettis was involved in a hit and run crash on I-10 at Highway 29, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. His truck entered another land and collided with another vehicle before driving away.  FHP troopers were able to stop his truck a front time later, and found Pettis smelled of alcohol, hand slurred speech and could not keep his balance.  Pettis was jailed about 7 p.m. Saturday for DUI.

A family member heard that Pettis had been arrested and went to check on the elderly woman. Pettis is her sole caregiver, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and he did not alert anyone at the jail to check on the woman because he was in jail.

Sunday, the woman was transported to a local hospital by Escambia County EMS. She was found alone and sick at her Pettis’ home. She was in a recliner and had soiled herself, and she was unable to reach her walker. She had not had food or water for about 24 hours, according to the arrest report.

The responding deputy wrote that the victim “talked softly and was still confused about what was happening to her”.

Pettis remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $9,750

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 