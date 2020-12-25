Missing Escambia County 4-Year Old Found Safe Near Dallas On Christmas Eve

A young young Escambia County boy that was left alone at a bus station in Houston, Texas, has been found safe.

On Thursday, a relative of 4-year old Marceliano Pinkney contacted the Bay County (FL) Sheriff’s Office in Florida to report the child’s mother left Marceliano alone at the Greyhound bus station in Houston on December 15. The boy’s mother then departed to Florida, according to Houston Police.

Florida authorities interviewed the mother and contacted the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit Thursday morning. Through early investigation, it is believed Marceliano boarded a bus with an adult male on December 15.

Marceliano was located unharmed Christmas Eve at his foster parents’ residence in Wylie, TX, near Dallas. The foster parents told Wylie police officers that Marceliano has been at the home since December 18.

Houston Police investigators will continue to work with agencies in Bay County, Florida, and Wylie, Texas, to determine whether any charges will be filed in the case.