Middle 50s And Breezy For Monday, Down Near Freezing Monday Night

December 7, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

