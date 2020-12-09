Man Shot In Cantonment Wednesday Afternoon

December 9, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Cantonment.

An adult male was shot in the foot in the 200 block of Sheppard Street shortly after 4 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim is being uncooperative with deputies and not providing details about the shooting, according to ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (850) 436-9620.

NorthEscambia.com  file photo.

Comments

2 Responses to “Man Shot In Cantonment Wednesday Afternoon”

  1. MtnDewey on December 9th, 2020 6:38 pm

    always uncooperative, drug or gang related….

  2. sam on December 9th, 2020 6:30 pm

    it’s getting bad out there. better stock up on ammo, IF you can find it.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 