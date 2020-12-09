Man Shot In Cantonment Wednesday Afternoon

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Cantonment.

An adult male was shot in the foot in the 200 block of Sheppard Street shortly after 4 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim is being uncooperative with deputies and not providing details about the shooting, according to ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (850) 436-9620.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.