Ivey Extends Alabama’s Mask Mandate Into Next Year

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has once again extended her Safer at Home Order, including a mask mandate., into next year.

Ivey announced Wednesday that the order has been extended through Friday, January 22 at 5 p.m.

Individuals are still required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public or are interacting within six feet with people from a different household. Masks are also required in schools and colleges for second grade and above.

“Y’all, none of this has been easy. As I have done previously, I cannot thank the people of Alabama enough for the sacrifices you are making—sacrifices for yourself and for others,” Ivey said. “I ask everyone – as we strive to get back to normal & as the vaccine begins to be rolled out to the most vulnerable populations – that we don’t just flip the switch and mentally ‘move on’ from taking precautions. Please continue to be considerate.”

The governor also said she has no plans for a lockdown.