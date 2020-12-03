Here’s How To Check Your Sally FEMA Application (And Maybe A Way To Apply After The Deadline)

The deadline for individuals and households to apply for FEMA disaster assistance has passed, but work on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Sally continues.

Escambia and Santa Rosa county residents who registered with FEMA can check the status of their applications, ask questions and get information in several ways:

By visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

Using the FEMA App for smartphones

Calling 800-621-3362.

Survivors who were unable to register before the December 1 deadline and who can provide justification for late registration may contact FEMA and request consideration for disaster assistance.