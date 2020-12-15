Health Officials Report Increase Of 108 COVID-19 Positives In Escambia County
December 15, 2020
There were 108 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Florida Department of Health on Monday.
Here is the latest data:
Total cases: 18,869 (+108)
Non-Florida residents: 2,073
Total deaths: 332
Long-term care facility deaths : 154
Current hospitalizations: 146 (+13)
Number of tests last day: 749
Percent positive last day: 8.3%
Percent positive last week: 12.2%
Escambia County cases by location:
Pensacola: 13,770 (+78)
Cantonment: 1,541 (+19)
Century: 979 (+2)
—-including 773 Century prison inmates
Molino: 235 (+2)
McDavid: 117
Walnut Hill: 36 (+3)
Bellview: 30
Perdido Key: 16
Gonzalez: 8
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 8,925 (+73)
Non-Florida residents: 113
Total deaths: 113 (+1)
Long-term care facility deaths: 23
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 484*
Number of tests last day: 401
Percent positive last day: 15.8%
Santa Rosa County cases by location:
Milton: 4,537 (+36)
Navarre: 1,642 (+10)
Gulf Breeze: 1,539 (+10)
Pace: 700
Jay: 234 (+4)
Bagdad: 21
Florida cases:
Total cases: 1,134,383
Florida residents: 1,115,446
Deaths: 20,003
Hospitalizations: 58,269*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
