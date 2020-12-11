Gulf Power Foundation Awards $41,000 To Local Organizatons

December 11, 2020

The Gulf Power Foundation awarded more than $41,000 to local charitable or nonprofit organizations during the third quarter of 2020 to support communities throughout Northwest Florida.

“Gulf Power’s mission has always been to support our communities where we live and work, and our quarterly grants through the Gulf Power Foundation help build strong and sustainable communities,” said Sandy Sims, executive director for the Gulf Power Foundation. “The Foundation’s goal is to improve the lives of Northwest Florida residents, and during difficult and uncertain times like we currently face, we are honored to be able to give back to others through these grants.”

Third quarter grant recipients for the region are:

  • Audubon Society (Pensacola and Bay County chapters) – Plants for Birds: $5,000
  • Autism Pensacola: $5,000
  • Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers: $5,384
  • Children in Crisis: $5,000
  • Escambia County 4-H Foundation: $4,000
  • Pensacola United Methodist Community Services: $4,836
  • Mercy Chefs: $6,853
  • Pensacola Promise: $5,000

These grants are in addition to $100,000 contributed in October to help those affected by Hurricane Sally; that grant went to four local charitable and nonprofit organizations in Northwest Florida helping communities recover. The money will help to continue to provide services to the hardest-hit areas in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The Gulf Power Foundation has operated for 30 years as an independent 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, partnering and investing in communities throughout Northwest Florida.

Written by William Reynolds 

 