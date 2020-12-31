Frontier Customers In Walnut Hill, Bratt, Molino Atmore Without Phone Service For Days

December 31, 2020

Frontier Communications customers in Escambia counties in Florida and Alabama have been without telephone service for days.

Most, if not all, Frontier landline customers in the Walnut Hill, Bratt, Molino and Atmore exchanges lost phone service on Saturday. Some have had service restored, but most remained out Wednesday.

“We are aware of a service outage affecting customers in the area of Escambia County in Alabama and Florida,” Bob Elek, Frontier director of public relations for the south region, told NorthEscambia.com. “Frontier’s engineering and tech teams are working non-stop to resolve the issue and restore service as quickly as possible. We thank our customers for their patience.”

Elek said it was possible that a Christmas Day explosion outside a major AT&T hub in Nashville was to blame, but that he had not received any confirmation to that effect.

The Nashville explosion on Christmas day led to service disruptions across parts of Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky as battery backups failed. AT&T said Tuesday that almost all service had been restored.

Officials said 911 service continued to operate during the period for Frontier customers in both states.

