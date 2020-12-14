Florida Gas Prices Trend Down A Couple Of Cents

Florida gas prices trended downward an average of a couple of cents in the past week.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.14 per gallon. The state average is 14 cents more than a month ago. However, pump prices are two cents less than last week, and 34 cents less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.13, unchanged from a week ago. The lowest price in North Escambia was $1.99 at a Highway 29 station in Cantonment, while an Airport Boulevard station in Pensacola was at $1.89.

“It was a relatively uneventful week in the fuel market. Oil prices held relatively steady, but that could change this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine could help promote higher oil prices, due to its potential of helping fuel demand eventually rebound in 2021. However, the optimism would have to overpower current conditions. The rising cases of coronavirus has caused lockdowns in various cities, and the lowest gasoline demand figures since the spring.”