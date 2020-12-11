Flomaton Police Officer Accused Of Trafficking Meth In Florida Now Charged In Alabama

December 11, 2020

The Flomaton Police Department lieutenant accused of trafficking methamphetamine in Florida is now behind bars in Alabama on an additional felony charge.

On Monday, the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, SWAT team and Patrol Division arrested 36-year old  Isaac R. Lopez on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Lopez arranged a narcotics deal for methamphetamine from an Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office investigator by phone and text messages, according to an arrest report. The report states he arrived a predetermined location in Molino and accepted the two ounces of methamphetamine from the undercover officer.

The cellphone used by Lopez to arrange the meth deal belonged to the Town of Flomaton, according to Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Health Jackson. As a result, Lopez is now in the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton for felony use of official position or office for personal gain.

“He used his city cell phone to orchestrate it,” Jackson said. “We believe he was going to come back to Alabama and distribute the meth on this end.”

Lopez has been terminated from the Flomaton Police Department.

For more details on Monday’s arrest, click here.

Editor’s note: The “Inmate” label on Lopez’s mugshot was automatically added by the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

