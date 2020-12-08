Flomaton Police Lieutenant Arrested In Molino For Drug Trafficking; Will Face Alabama Charge

A Flomaton Police Department lieutenant was arrested for drug trafficking Monday in Molino after a investigation involving law enforcement from two states and the DEA.

The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, SWAT team and Patrol Division arrested 36-year old Isaac R. Lopez for attempting to purchase methamphetamine to sell, investigators said.

The ECSO received information that Lopez was trafficking methamphetamines and set up an operation to catch him in the act, according to the agency.

“The takedown was in the 5800 block of North Highway 29,” Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office Commander Robert Quinata told NorthEscambia.com. “There is still a lot of this under investigation.”

Lopez arranged a narcotics deal for two ounces of methamphetamine from an Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office investigator by phone and text messages, according to an arrest report. The report states he arrived a predetermined location in Molino and accepted the two ounces of methamphetamine from the undercover officer.

Quinata said Lopez was not on duty and not in his agency issued vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Lopez. was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was booked in to the Escambia County (FL) Jail without bond.

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said Lopez is expected to face a felony charge in Alabama for user of official position or office for personal gain because Lopez used his Flomaton Police Department issued cellphone.

“He used his city cell phone to orchestrate it,” Jackson said. “We believe he was going to come back to Alabama and distribute the meth on this end.”

“Our investigation is ongoing and we will continue to follow any leads that might come out of it,” Jackson said. “We hold law enforcement to a higher standard…We will police our own people as we do the community.”

Jackson noted the does not currently believe any other Flomaton Police officers were involved.

The arrest came as the result of a partnership between the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Flomaton Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson said Lopez’s termination is currently in process..

“Peace officers are to be held to the highest standards and will continue to be held as such,” Thompson said. “Actions like these will not be tolerated.”