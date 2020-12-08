Flomaton Police Lieutenant Arrested In Molino For Drug Trafficking; Will Face Alabama Charge
December 8, 2020
A Flomaton Police Department lieutenant was arrested for drug trafficking Monday in Molino after a investigation involving law enforcement from two states and the DEA.
The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, SWAT team and Patrol Division arrested 36-year old Isaac R. Lopez for attempting to purchase methamphetamine to sell, investigators said.
The ECSO received information that Lopez was trafficking methamphetamines and set up an operation to catch him in the act, according to the agency.
“The takedown was in the 5800 block of North Highway 29,” Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office Commander Robert Quinata told NorthEscambia.com. “There is still a lot of this under investigation.”
Lopez arranged a narcotics deal for two ounces of methamphetamine from an Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office investigator by phone and text messages, according to an arrest report. The report states he arrived a predetermined location in Molino and accepted the two ounces of methamphetamine from the undercover officer.
Quinata said Lopez was not on duty and not in his agency issued vehicle at the time of his arrest.
Lopez. was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was booked in to the Escambia County (FL) Jail without bond.
Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said Lopez is expected to face a felony charge in Alabama for user of official position or office for personal gain because Lopez used his Flomaton Police Department issued cellphone.
“He used his city cell phone to orchestrate it,” Jackson said. “We believe he was going to come back to Alabama and distribute the meth on this end.”
“Our investigation is ongoing and we will continue to follow any leads that might come out of it,” Jackson said. “We hold law enforcement to a higher standard…We will police our own people as we do the community.”
Jackson noted the does not currently believe any other Flomaton Police officers were involved.
The arrest came as the result of a partnership between the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Flomaton Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson said Lopez’s termination is currently in process..
“Peace officers are to be held to the highest standards and will continue to be held as such,” Thompson said. “Actions like these will not be tolerated.”
Comments
32 Responses to “Flomaton Police Lieutenant Arrested In Molino For Drug Trafficking; Will Face Alabama Charge”
He’s no different frm any other drug dealer. Because he’s cop he’s a good guy that made a bad decision. No he still a crimanal he has to pay for his crime.
Stupid is as stupid does
Sorry for the people that know this man but he is a thug just like any other. Only behind a badge. In a position of power. He knew good and well what he was doing. He deserves more time than a regular criminal, our police must be held to higher standers.
Let’s all remember that the lord above is the one to pass judgment. We are all humans and not a single one posting can say you’ve never made a bad decision. Pray for this young man instead of bashing him. I don’t agree with what he has done but I’m not the one he has to answer to on judgement day.
Funny how all these people are hear saying don’t judge or you don’t know his situation and all these other dumb comments but when it comes to your own local citizens that do the same thing you condemn them and talk down on them and make them out to be the worst thing ever created. Love the double standard.
Well he made a bad decision but he’s suppose to protect and serve what in the world happened I pray for him and his family
So after his day in court we’ll see where he is. Although it doesn’t look good at the moment.
Always tough for the Families.
Back the Blue! LOL!
Ha!!! Its Not just our people its the people yall hired to protect and serve us too. He still my Dawg that’s a good man I can’t even talk down on him cause he good people just went by things the wrong way . Praying for you Lopez
It’s a shame knowing these men and women put their lives on the line everyday for low wages. I’m certain his actions were for financial support not the thrill. Selling hotdogs and lemonade would’ve been a better alternative… or tacos and corona, whichever.
What a disgrace I hope he gets a long sentence and put in with criminals he sent to prison for the same thing no special treatment for him as a law enforcement officer
Great to see this thug being taking off the streets. Dealer behind a badge
Bailey Lopez, I am praying for you and your family. I am by no means condoning what your father is accused of by saying that. I know he’s your father and you love him very much and I’m terribly sorry that you all are having to go through this. Many of my family will also be praying for you and your family.
Nothing like trading a career for the title of FELON. Awfully poor choice for a side job.
He is a wonderful person man, person, and officer! Until you know a person’s situation, or why that be doing something then you’re not in liberty to speak about them! I know in every person commenting on him in any bad manor clearly doesn’t know him! How many of on here can honestly say you have never made a bad decision, or have family members that haven’t done the same thing? None of you! But shame on y’all! This man has children that are seeing this! And I consider myself lucky to be able to call this man a friend!
Law enforcement personnel need to go through more intense background checks, psychological evaluations, credit checks, and training.
LEOs are held to a higher standard than the average citizen and they should be. It’s not like that higher standard is a surprise, it’s obvious. Cops committing crimes at any level make all us cops the target for hate and distrust. He should be held accountable and prosecuted. He made his bad decisions and he has to be held accountable.
A sworn public servant, betrayed the public trust – a disgrace to the honorable men and women that serve and protect.
Bailey,
I’m sorry your father has brought you pain. I met a lot of inmates in the federal prison where I worked that were very nice people. They were still criminals that had committed crimes. It’s possible for someone to be a good father to their children and still be a criminal. Your father was in a leadership position if he was a lieutenant, and he absolutely knew what he was doing would get him hard time if he was caught.
Well it looks like whoever done the hiring for the past 10 years needs to learn how to interview. Have you ever seen so many atmore or poarch cops going to jail as much as flomaton for drug related? Just bc you know how to use a gun and can do the training don’t make you the right cop just saying.
@ bailey lopez… lets say it was a different person or cop that was distributing drugs to your brothers, sisters, family or friends, would they be considered a bad person? I hate that your dad is going through this but he made his bed now its time to lay in it. If he caught someone with meth he’d more than likely take them to jail, now its his turn to get the short end of the stick
Not too hard to believe, this officer was known to be dishonest for years. Majority of these officers are rejects that have been run out of other departments for indiscretions
Lowest of the low.. Hope he gets the hard time in prison he deserves
“Good people making bad decisions”
Good people do not buy drugs they know to be illegal, and it’s not like it was a impulse buy. He planned it out.
No good people don’t make those kind of bad decisions. That is a common crook.
@ Bailey Lopez i’m glad he’s your father and hero however if he did this than he made a bad decision in life and should have thought about his family
I guess he needed a pay raised..
Three weeks ago a Flomaton deputy posted on Facebook that people should be lined up and shot in the head. Now another Flomaton deputy has been charged for selling drugs. Sounds like Flomaton Police Dept needs cleaning out, and starting over. Sad for our community.
Well, well, well…….but he was always harassing local addicts! Maybe he was just seeing if they’d share! SMH
He’s not a bad person! He my father and my hero and he’s helped SO many people out! You can literally ask anybody and they can say nice things and say he’s hard headed but he’s a great person! So nobody needs to be saying bad things upon his name.
Good people make bad decisions. Until you know what trials someone is facing, do not judge.
NOW IT IS TIME TO CLOSE IT DOWN AND GIVE IT TO THE SHERIFFS OFFICE.