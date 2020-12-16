First COVID-19 Vaccine In Escambia County Arrives At Naval Hospital Pensacola

December 16, 2020

The first  shipment of COVID-19 vaccine in Escambia County arrived Tuesday in Escambia County at Naval Hospital Pensacola. The first vaccinations at the facility are expected to begin on Wednesday.

Vaccination is voluntary and, in addition to front line health care workers, commands are coordinating with installation leadership to administer vaccines to first responders, such as emergency management service personnel and security forces.

Naval Hospital Pensacola was one of the facilities selected to receive the vaccine in a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing and administering the vaccine.

