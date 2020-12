Fire Destroys Storage Shed In Molino

Fire destroyed a storage shed in Molino midday Wednesday.

The fire was reported shortly before noon on Highway 97 at a home next door to Escambia County Farm Bureau. The shed was a complete loss.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. There were no injuries reported.

Pictured: A shed burns on South Highway 97 in Molino midday Wednesday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.