FDOT: Daily Paving Delays Highway 29 From Cantonment To Molino Again This Week

Drivers on Highway 29 can expect delays from Cantonment to Molino each day this week as contractors continue laying the final layer of asphalt.

There will be intermittent delays and lane closures between south of Muscogee Road to Highway 97 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The resurfacing work is weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.