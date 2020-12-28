FDOH Reports Three New COVID-19 Deaths, Increase Of 140 New Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19 deaths and an increase of 140 new cases on Sunday.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 21,408 (+140)

Non-Florida residents: 2,342

Total deaths: 359 (+3)

Long-term care facility deaths : 163

Current hospitalizations: 172

Number of tests last day: 777

Percent positive last day: 14.4%

Percent positive last week: 13.7%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 15,639 (+104)

Cantonment: 1,822 (+18)

Century: 1,002 (+2)

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 264

McDavid: 131

Walnut Hill: 38

Bellview: 31 (+1)

Perdido Key: 17

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 10,486 (+104)

Non-Florida residents: 123

Total deaths: 121

Long-term care facility deaths: 24

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 526*

Number of tests last day: 231

Percent positive last day: 30.2%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 5,267 (+56)

Navarre: 1,990 (+21)

Gulf Breeze: 1,824 (+30)

Pace: 809 (+3)

Jay: 262 (+3)

Bagdad: 25

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,271,979

Florida residents: 1,250,275

Deaths: 21,212

Hospitalizations: 61,459*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.