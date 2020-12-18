FDOH Reports One New COVID-19 Death, 219 Additional Cases In Escambia County

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death and 219 new cases in Escambia County.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 19,475 (+219)

Non-Florida residents: 2,147

Total deaths: 338 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths : 156

Current hospitalizations: 134 (-11)

Number of tests last day: 1,639

Percent positive last day: 10.5%

Percent positive last week: 12.2%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 14,183 (+150)

Cantonment: 1,600 (+23)

Century: 983 (+3)

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 252 (+6)

McDavid: 118 (+1)

Walnut Hill: 39

Bellview: 30

Perdido Key: 16

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 9,270 (+123)

Non-Florida residents: 113

Total deaths: 114

Long-term care facility deaths: 24

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 493*

Number of tests last day: 672

Percent positive last day: 15.0%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 4,682 (+45)

Navarre: 1,740 (+41)

Gulf Breeze: 1,570 (+19)

Pace: 731 (+8)

Jay: 239 (+1)

Bagdad: 22

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,168,483

Florida residents: 1,149,126

Deaths: 20,305

Hospitalizations: 59,291*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.