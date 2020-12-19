Escambia Schools Implementing New Student COVID-19 Quarantine Procedures In January

The Escambia County School District has announced new COVID-19 quarantine procedures will go into effect when students return to school next year.

Beginning January 5, students will be able to return to school on the 11th day following an exposure, provided they have no symptoms of COVID-19. Students may return as early as the eighth day after an exposure, if they are having no symptoms and have obtained a negative PCR Molecular COVID-19 test administered on the sixth day (or later) following exposure.

However, students will need to observe the full 14 days of quarantine from extracurricular activities and athletics, according to Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith. He said there may be additional school situations which require students to observe the full 14 days of quarantine from school.

As of Friday, December 18 there were 87 COVID-19 positive students reported in Escambia County. There were 1,337 total students in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test, awaiting test results or who have come in close contact with a positive case.