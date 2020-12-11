Escambia County’s First School Resource Officer Retires From ECSO

December 11, 2020

The first school resource officer in Escambia County has retired.

Commander Dale Tharp retired from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office after 39 years. On Thursday, family members are friends honored him for his nearly four decades of service.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Escambia County’s First School Resource Officer Retires From ECSO”

  1. Bonnie Exner on December 11th, 2020 1:23 am

    Congratulations, Commander Tharp..initially I was not in favor of SRO in the public schools because I felt there was not enough need for them..how wrong I was..not only were they a bridge between the students and their community
    they were a great teaching resource when teaching the 4th Amendment Search and Seizure in my CIVICS class..also loved working with his sister,DEBBIE THARP ALLTOP, our school receptionist who died way too soon of brain cancer.





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 