Escambia County Unemployment Rate Increases Again

The unemployment rate in Escambia County increased half a point in November, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 5.9% in November, up from 5.4% in October. That represents 8,504 people out of work out of a county workforce of 144,454. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was just 2.9%, or 4,224 people.

The Escambia County area private-sector employment decreased by 6,600 jobs (-4.2 percent) over the year. The industry losing the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality (-3,500 jobs). Construction was the only major industry to gain jobs over the year in November 2020 (+300 jobs).

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in November 2020, unchanged from the revised October 2020 rate, and up 3.6 percentage points from a year ago. There were 651,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,146,000.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.7 percent in November.