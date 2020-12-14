Escambia County High In Atmore Goes Virtual This Week After Positive COVID-19 Cases

In-person classes have been canceled this week for students at Escambia County High School in Atmore after students tested positive for COVID-19.

ECHS students will attend class virtually this week and will not report to the school.

“Students will not have exams but are required to complete all class work. Teachers and staff will be at work all week and will communicate their expectations to students as well as assist with assignments as needed. All assignments must be completed by Friday, December 18,” according to an announcement from Escambia County School District Superintendent John Knott.. Friday is the last day of the semester and the final school day prior to the Christmas break.

Knott’s announcement came about an hour after ECHS revealed that a “small number of students” reported to the school that they have tested positive for COVID-19. The school nurse reached out to the parents of those identified as close contacts, and those students were sent home last week to quarantine.

Parents needing more information can contact the ECHS office at (251) 368-9181.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.