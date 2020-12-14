Escambia County High In Atmore Goes Virtual This Week After Positive COVID-19 Cases

December 14, 2020

In-person classes have been canceled this week for students at Escambia County High School in Atmore after students tested positive for COVID-19.

ECHS students will attend class virtually this week and will not report to the school.

“Students will not have exams but are required to complete all class work. Teachers and staff will be at work all week and will communicate their expectations to students as well as assist with assignments as needed. All assignments must be completed by Friday, December 18,” according to an announcement from Escambia County School District Superintendent John Knott.. Friday is the last day of the semester and the final school day prior to the Christmas break.

Knott’s announcement came about an hour after ECHS revealed that a “small number of students” reported to the school that they have tested positive for COVID-19. The school nurse reached out to  the parents of those identified as close contacts, and those students were sent home last week to quarantine.

Parents needing more information can contact the ECHS office at (251) 368-9181.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 