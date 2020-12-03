Employee COVID-19 Cases Keep Century Town Hall Closed Longer Than Expected

The Century Town Hall will remain closed a little longer than expected after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“We do have two employees who have tested positive for Covid and waiting the results of two in the office,” Century Mayor Henry Hawkins said.

The town hall was closed Tuesday and Wednesday and professional cleaned. And now a reopening date in uncertain.

The town hall could reopen as early as Monday, but that’s dependent on pending COVID-19 test results, Hawkins said. If that employee test is positive, town hall may not be able to open until an employee returns on December 10.

Pictured: The customer service window inside the Century Town Hall. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.