DeSantis Orders Flags To Half Staff Sunday To Honor NAS Pensacola Victims

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags in the state to half staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday in honor the victims of last year’s deadly terrorist attack on NAS Pensacola.

“On December 6, 2019, a horrific act of terrorism was committed at Naval Air Station Pensacola, taking the lives of three U.S. Navy sailors and injuring other heroic victims,” DeSantis said. “As a mark of respect for the victims, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, December 6, 2020.”