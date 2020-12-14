COVID-19 Testing, Including Rapid Test, Available New Hours In Cantonment

Community Heath of Northwest Florida has new hours for COVID-19 testing in Cantonment and Brownsville.

New hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m at Cantonment Pediatrics and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center.

Both locations offer drive-thru testing for individuals without symptoms. No pre-screening required, just show a photo identification and insurance card if insured.

Rapid testing is available at both locations for Escambia County residents that are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Individuals seeking rapid testing must first call (850) 746-2684 to be pre-screened and scheduled.

For general questions about COVID-19 mobile testing, call Community Health of Northwest Florida’s main number at (850) 436-4630; do not call Cantonment Pediatrics or the Brownsville Community Center.