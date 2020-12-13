County Acquires Property For Dirt Road Paving Projects Near Davisville And Century

December 13, 2020

The Escambia County Commission has approved property purchases for  two North Escambia paving projects.

The BOCC voted to acquire about one-third of an acre located in the northeast corner of Pine Barren Church Road and West Highway 4 near Davisville and 2.4 acres along Salters Lake Road near Century for a 50 foot easement. The total cost for both properties from Seven States Timberlands, LLC is $10,000.

Pine Barren Church Road runs from West Highway 4 to Highway 97. About 5,300 linear feet is dirt and part of Escambia County’s Dirt Road Paving Program. County crews will prepare the road base, while the paving and striping work will be contracted out. The property acquisition will allow the project to move forward.

The portion of Salters Lake Road between North Century Boulevard and the railroad tracks, about 2,170 feet, is also part of the dirt road paving program. The acquisition is also needed for right of way.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 