Byrneville Elementary Principal Wrapped Up After Big School Fundraiser

December 17, 2020

The Byrneville Elementary School PTO far exceeded its fundraising goal on Wednesday, and Principal Dee Wolfe-Sullivan was all wrapped up in the excitement.

Literally wrapped up. As in Christmas wrap. With a bow on top.

The PTO at the small school had set a modest goal of $250 to see the principal gift-wrapped, but the finally tally from the event was $2,050.

Since the school topped their goal, Mrs. Sullivan kept her promise of being wrapped from head to toe in Christmas wrapping paper.

The top students were able to help wrap their principal, while the remainder of the students watched live video in their room  or at home for virtual students.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 