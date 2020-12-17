Byrneville Elementary Principal Wrapped Up After Big School Fundraiser

The Byrneville Elementary School PTO far exceeded its fundraising goal on Wednesday, and Principal Dee Wolfe-Sullivan was all wrapped up in the excitement.

Literally wrapped up. As in Christmas wrap. With a bow on top.

The PTO at the small school had set a modest goal of $250 to see the principal gift-wrapped, but the finally tally from the event was $2,050.

Since the school topped their goal, Mrs. Sullivan kept her promise of being wrapped from head to toe in Christmas wrapping paper.

The top students were able to help wrap their principal, while the remainder of the students watched live video in their room or at home for virtual students.