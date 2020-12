By The Numbers: FEMA Assistance Following Hurricane Sally

Here’s the latest update on FEMA assistance provided in Northwest Florida following Hurricane Sally as of last week:

7,802 individuals and households approved for $31.9 million in FEMA assistance, including: $24.9 million approved for housing assistance $7 million approved for other disaster-related needs

individuals and households approved for in FEMA assistance, including: 14,146 home inspections completed

home inspections completed $75.3 million in SBA loans approved for 1,932 applicants

in SBA loans approved for applicants 4,472 claims filed with the National Flood Insurance Program in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties; $121.1 million paid

NorthEscambia.com file photo.